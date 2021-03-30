Wills Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 599,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,512,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

