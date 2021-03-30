Vision Capital Corp Sells 403,991 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vision Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,991 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises about 3.7% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

INVH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 82,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,302. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

