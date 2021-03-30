Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.59% of Green Brick Partners worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.