NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Buys 79 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 79 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.89 ($197.14).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Katie Murray purchased 101 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($195.30).

On Wednesday, December 30th, Katie Murray acquired 92 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($197.13).

NWG stock traded up GBX 7.45 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 197.20 ($2.58). 14,509,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,086,545. The company has a market cap of £23.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 198.50 ($2.59). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

NWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

