Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Booking worth $47,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 32,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Booking by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares during the period. S&T Bank increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,224.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,343.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,284.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2,033.68. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,203.08 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

