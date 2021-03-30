Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.11% of Eaton worth $53,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

