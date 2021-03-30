Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Trading 3.2% Higher

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $36.26. 93,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,021,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Discovery by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Discovery by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 64,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Discovery by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

