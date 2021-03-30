ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,064 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 15.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.62. The company had a trading volume of 813,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.90. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

