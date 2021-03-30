Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 344,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 968,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,943,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of -303.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

