Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Up 6.2%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 22,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,099,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,943 shares of company stock worth $205,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

