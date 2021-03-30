Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Expands By 165.4%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,296. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $36.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

