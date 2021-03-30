iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 8.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.92. 1,207,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,064,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQ. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.