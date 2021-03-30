Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Down to $60.21

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.21, but opened at $58.33. Smartsheet shares last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 5,516 shares changing hands.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,794,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,581,941. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,803,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,539 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,027,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

