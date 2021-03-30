Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down to $22.65

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $21.74. Atomera shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 11,015 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.91 million, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other Atomera news, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $343,016.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 556,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,600,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

