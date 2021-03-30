Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Up 155.2% in March

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. 5,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,972. Constellium has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.16 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Constellium’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

