Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.95

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.95 and last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 14307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.21. The firm has a market cap of C$789.71 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

