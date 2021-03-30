AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 1,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,017,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.
ACIU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
The stock has a market cap of $530.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.
AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
