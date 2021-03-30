Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 165,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 102,357 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 180,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,641,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.