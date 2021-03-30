Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 279,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in AbbVie by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 80,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.81. 105,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,524,676. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

