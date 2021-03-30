CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.69. 18,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.74 and a 1-year high of $194.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

