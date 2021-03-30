Beaton Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.70. 21,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

