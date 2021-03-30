CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,494 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,874 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Starbucks by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,120,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.60. 167,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,027. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

