Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.82. 153,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.