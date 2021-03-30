CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,039 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 188,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,768. The stock has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

