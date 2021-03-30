SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $680,000 in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,021 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,176,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,475,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 130,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $69.98. 11,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

