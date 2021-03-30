NinePointTwo Capital Makes New $954,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,765 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Netflix comprises about 0.4% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.38. The stock had a trading volume of 57,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,843. The company has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.51 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.62.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

