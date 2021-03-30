2,076 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.98. 15,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,722. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of -177.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

