Beaton Management Co. Inc. Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,245 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 434,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,996,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.