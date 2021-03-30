Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,489 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. 5,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPG has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

