Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,297. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

