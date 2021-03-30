Financial Architects Inc Sells 209 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $95.63. 213,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

