Financial Architects Inc Sells 571 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,556,000. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RHS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.11. 793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $119.74 and a one year high of $160.55.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

