Hoese & Co LLP Invests $405,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,517. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

