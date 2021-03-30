Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,350 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Nordson by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,299. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.91 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

