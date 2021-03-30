Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 10.5% of TenCore Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $73,881,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,041,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,075.73 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,889.15 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,170.21.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.