Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 10.5% of TenCore Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $73,881,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,041,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,075.73 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,889.15 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,170.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.