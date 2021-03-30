BoringDAO Price Up 55.2% Over Last Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $1,041.41 or 0.01769597 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $86.98 million and $7.65 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00057887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00255186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.01 or 0.00898912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00076130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030008 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,523 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

