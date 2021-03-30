Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Option Care Health (OPCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) recently:

3/25/2021 – Option Care Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

3/18/2021 – Option Care Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Option Care Health was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

3/12/2021 – Option Care Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Option Care Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,789. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $2,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

