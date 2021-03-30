Tidex Token Hits Market Cap of $2.16 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 124.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $3,384.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 127.6% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00057887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00255186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.01 or 0.00898912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00076130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

