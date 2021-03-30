MoonSwap (MOON) Market Cap Reaches $46.39 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $46.39 million and approximately $405,988.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 130.6% higher against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00004545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.37 or 0.00335371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 17,361,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,341,102 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

