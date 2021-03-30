Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $622.28 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00244100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00017023 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

