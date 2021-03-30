Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 97,900 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.05% of Citigroup worth $66,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. 657,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,927,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

