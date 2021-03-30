Financial Architects Inc Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,406,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average of $126.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

