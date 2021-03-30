Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3,571.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,800,851,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,430.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.61. 86,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,758. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 395.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.