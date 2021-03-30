Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $41.47 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $41,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.29. 6,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,220. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $357.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

