Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Up to $48.59

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.59, but opened at $50.29. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.
The firm has a market cap of $958.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,094 shares in the last quarter.
About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
