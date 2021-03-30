Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Up to $48.59

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.59, but opened at $50.29. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $958.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,094 shares in the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.