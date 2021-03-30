EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $31.05. Approximately 9,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,392,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -225.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

