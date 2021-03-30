First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FYX traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,556. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $96.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43.

