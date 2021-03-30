Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.59 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in KLA by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $315.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,842. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a one year low of $125.56 and a one year high of $342.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.08.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

