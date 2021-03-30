CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.55

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a market cap of $740.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 411.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

