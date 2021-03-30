Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 157.0% in March

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 157.0% from the February 28th total of 887,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 415,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

GSM remained flat at $$3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

